National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.02

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 3045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

