National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $165,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSA opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

