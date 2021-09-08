Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $31.97 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00026219 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,569,820 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

