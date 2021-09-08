Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Navient worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.