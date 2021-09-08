NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCCGF. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Investec cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

