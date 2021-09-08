nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.69.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -136.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,259.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

