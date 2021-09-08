nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,806. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.