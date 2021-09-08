Neil Miotto Sells 15,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,144. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

KLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,174,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 263,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

