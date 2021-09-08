NerveNetwork Hits Market Cap of $10.09 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $152,543.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

