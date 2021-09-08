NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of NetScout Systems worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.