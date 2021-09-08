NeuroChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,349.00 (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One NeuroChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. NeuroChain has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $16,349.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NeuroChain Profile

NCC is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,412,308 coins. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

