NeuroChain Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. NeuroChain has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $26,229.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One NeuroChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NeuroChain Coin Profile

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,412,308 coins. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

