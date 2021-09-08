New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,477,191 shares.The stock last traded at $1.23 and had previously closed at $1.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $857.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

