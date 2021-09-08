New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 14,422 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,313 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

