New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,268 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Cloudera worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

