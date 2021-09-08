New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.