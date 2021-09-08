New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,266 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGY stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.