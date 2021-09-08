New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Perficient worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $122.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
