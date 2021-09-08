New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Perficient worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $122.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

