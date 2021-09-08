New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,491 shares of company stock worth $8,734,619. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

