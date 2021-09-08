New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.94 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.