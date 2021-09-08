New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.97 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Verint Systems worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.