New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of iRobot worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

