New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.19 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of LendingTree worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.14 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average is $208.98.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

