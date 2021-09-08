New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.20 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.