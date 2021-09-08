New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

