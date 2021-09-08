New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

