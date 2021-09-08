New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,879.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $489,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

