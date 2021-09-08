New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

