New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXR stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,132.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

