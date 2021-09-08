New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of OSI Systems worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

