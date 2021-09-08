New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 342,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of MultiPlan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after buying an additional 945,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

