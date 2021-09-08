New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,297 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of EPC opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

