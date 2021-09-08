New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 31,238 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

