New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,360 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

