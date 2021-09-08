New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,864,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.