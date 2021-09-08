New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Celsius worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,926,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $88.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

