New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $1,553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 277,406 shares of company stock worth $17,202,422 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,860,200. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

