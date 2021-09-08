New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,951 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

