New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,612 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.