New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,709 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

