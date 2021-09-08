New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,802 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

