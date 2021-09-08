New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,717 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.