New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,900 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Outfront Media worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 37.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

