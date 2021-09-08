New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,576 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of CBIZ worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

