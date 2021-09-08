New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 574 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $225.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.67. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

