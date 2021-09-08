New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,041 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.