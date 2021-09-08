New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,264 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

