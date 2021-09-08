New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $3.10 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 130.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 73.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $21,434,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.