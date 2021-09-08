New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.