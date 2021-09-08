Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

